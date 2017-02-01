TV personalities bidding to have a ball at fundraiser

Some well-known TV personalities are among those taking part in the Mayor of Harrogate’s Magical Spring Ball.

The event, which will be held on Saturday, April 8, will see Harrogate’s Old Swan Hotel transformed with an Alice in Wonderland theme and raise money for the Mayor, Councillor Nick Brown’s, chosen charities.

BBC reporter and presenter Harry Gration will be The Master of Ceremonies.

Auctioneer Charles Hanson, best known for his appearances on the BBC’s Bargain Hunt, will take charge of the gavel to auction prizes on the night. The proceeds of the auction will go to the mayor’s nominated charities: Harrogate Homeless Project, Saint Michael’s Hospice, Harrogate Choral Society, Ripon Cathedral Concert Society and the Northern Aldborough Festival.

Harry has been a broadcaster for three decades and has been a regular reporter and commentator for the BBC.

The Harrogate district’s only Michelin-starred chef, Frances Atkins of the Yorke Arms at Ramsgill, has designed the menu for the event and will work with the Old Swan in the run-up to create Wonderland-themed dishes, including a verbena jelly looking glass and a Queen of Hearts’ golden tart.

She said: “It is a pleasure to be involved as I have great empathy for the charities who will benefit, particularly Saint Michael’s, having seen for myself the superb care it offers.”

The ball committee is still keen to hear from anyone who is willing to donate an auction prize for the event. More details on what is needed are available from Marjorie Brown at marjoriebrown428@gmail.com.