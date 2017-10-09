TV crews at historic Harrogate district landmark

A hit TV reality show has been filming at a famous landmark in the Harrogate district.

Presented by comedian Frank Skinner and writer-broadcaster Joan Bakewell, Sky Arts' hugely successful painting competition show Landscape Artist of the Year is back for a third series.

Being screened from next Wednesday, October 18, the first episode was filmed in the local medieval treasure of Knaresborough Castle.

The historic building has actually played host to two of the show’s six heats.

The subject matter for the competing amateur artists is also quite local.

Judges art curator Kathleen Soriano, art historian Kate Bryan, and award-winning artist Tai Shan Schierenberg, put the eight competitors to the test by asking them to paint Knaresborough Bowling Green - complete with teams of bowlers and a match in full swing.

In total more than 1,000 amateur and professional artists applied for 48 places in the heats, filmed at locations across the UK, for the chance to win a £10, 000 commission and the title of ‘Landscape Artist of the Year 2017’.

After next week's opening episode on the Sky Arts channel, Knaresborough will grace the small screen once again in the series in episode five (Wednesday, November 15, 8pm), when eight new competitors will paint the stunning view from the castle to Knaresborough Viaduct.