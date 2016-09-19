Treetops’ to mark 10,000 bouncers

Yorkshire attraction Treetop Nets, which launched in June this year, is about to welcome its 10,000th bouncer to its treetop trampolines.

Since its launch, the attraction, which is located close to Lightwater Valley near Ripon, has welcomed almost 10,000 visitors, with each participant estimated to have averaged 2,500 bounces during their visit, meaning the attraction has played host to around 25 million bounces.

A spokesman said: “In a two hour session on Treetop Nets, it is estimated that the average person burns in the region of 500 calories, so based on 10,000 visitors, that amounts to a grand total of five million calories burned – equating to 20,000 Mars Bars.”

Home to the world’s highest trampoline and longest suspended net walkway, it boasts 2000m2 of huge trampolines, net walkways, tunnels and slides, together with a gigantic aerial ball pool, crows nest and even a tree house, all suspended among the treetops, in mature native woodland.

Unlike traditional high ropes courses, the entire Treetop Nets experience is completely cocooned within 3m high walls of safety rope netting, meaning participants from as young as three can bounce safely, free from harnesses, up to 50ft high.

Mike Turner, owner of Treetop Nets, said: “We have been over the moon with how popular the new Yorkshire site has been and can’t believe that we are already about to welcome our 10,000th bouncer.

“We’d like to thank all our visitors so far for their support and look forward to welcoming many more to come.”

Treetop Nets Yorkshire costs from £12.50 per person. To book tickets or find out more, visit www.treetopnets.co.uk or phone 01539 447186.