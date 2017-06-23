Young woman from Harrogate in hospital after Land Rover smash near Ripon

Two people were injured after a Land Rover Discovery came off the road and smashed into a telegraph pole in North Yorkshire.

The incident happened at about 3.45pm yesterday on a stretch of the A61 near South Stainley, between Harrogate and Ripon.

North Yorkshire Police said the occupants of the Land Rover – a 21-year-old local man and a 19-year-old woman from Harrogate – were taken to hospital following the collision.

The man has since been released while the woman remains in hospital with injuries that are said to be serious but not life threatening.

Witnesses to the crash are asked to ring Traffic Constable David Minto or Traffic Sergeant Paul Cording at North Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting log reference 12170109365.