Weather latest: Ice warning in place for Harrogate district

A Met office warning for ice has been issued for Harrogate.

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for icy conditions following overnight snowfall in Harrogate, Knaresborough, Ripon and Pateley Bridge.

No injuries have been reported on the roads so far today, although a car has overturned at Sutton Bank, where the road remains closed.

An accident in Tadcaster has resulted in the closure of one lane of the A64.

North Yorkshire Police has urged drivers to take care in the hazardous conditions and to avoid areas where traffic collisions have occured.

There are no reports of school closures in the district.

Buses: Delays on Harrogate services due to weather; school buses running as normal.

Rail: Services running on time between Leeds - Harrogate - York.

Outlook

Friday

Starting cloudy with sleet or snow showers.

During the morning conditions will improve with sunny periods developing as the snow showers clear southwards.

However, it will remain cold and windy. Maximum Temperature 3C.

Tonight

Most parts dry and clear.

Winds tending to ease inland.

Feeling bitterly cold with a sharp frost inland. Minimum Temperature -4C.

Tomorrow the weather is expected to pick up with sunshine throughout the day for the district but still cold temperatures, remaining at just 3C.