Virgin Trains announce extra services to Harrogate for the Tour de Yorkshire

Virgin Trains have announced extra services for the Tour de Yorkshire to boost the number of visitors flocking to the Harrogate district.

A train from London King's Cross to Harrogate will leave at 7:35am on Saturday, arriving into the town at 10:19am - with tickets starting at £16.

An additional return train will leave Harrogate at 5pm.

Welcome to Yorkshire Chief Executive Sir Gary Verity said: “It’s fantastic that Virgin Trains are going the extra mile to help people come and see the Tour de Yorkshire. Cycling fans in and around London now have a cheap and convenient way to experience the action first-hand and they’ll be treated to two world-class races on their arrival.”

Natasha Wilding, general manager for Virgin Trains on its east coast route, said: “The Tour de Yorkshire is a special three days for the county - an amazing spectacle which is watched by millions of cycling enthusiasts.

“We were delighted to put on the extra services to help spectators travel to Harrogate to see the end of the second stage on Saturday.

“There are very affordable prices on offer to travel there and a good range of options to travel back from either Leeds, or from Harrogate the following day for those who decide to make a weekend of it.”