Services back up and running after Harrogate 36 bus broke down

Customers using buses to travel between Ripon, Harrogate and Leeds are back on track after a 36 bus broke down on its way to run the first service of the day.

Smoke was seen billowing from the double decker bus on High Street, Starbeck, early this morning (July 13).

Recovery crews are now moving the vehicle from the road which broke down due to a technical fault.

A spokesperson for Transdev said: "It was heading up to Harrogate to start the 36 bus services for the day."

The company apologised for any inconvenience on Twitter after the 07.17 service from Ripon was cancelled as a result.

No injuries were reported.