Roads affected for 17 weeks as gas works return to Knaresborough

Motorists have been warned of a major £240,000 gas works project which will affect Knaresborough roads until late summer.

Only months after Northern Gas Networks (NGN) invested £60,000 to improve the town’s gas mains, the North of England’s gas distributer, has announced plans for further upgrades.

The £240,000 project will replace 3.9km of ageing metal mains with more durable plastic pipes along Ripley Road.

The 17-week-long work is due to start on Tuesday May 2 when two-way traffic lights will be put in place at the junction of Appleby Avenue for two weeks.

From Monday June 5, three-way temporary lights will be in place at the junction of New Road for one week.

On Monday 12 June, two-way temporary lights will be put in place at the junction of Lands Lane for around four weeks.

Robert Hope, Construction Services Area Manager for Northern Gas Networks said: “We have worked closely with North Yorkshire County Council to carefully plan these works and will be doing all we can to minimise disruption to customers.

“We will endeavour to complete the project as quickly and safely as possible and will keep customers updated as the work progresses.

“We would like to take this opportunity to apologise for any inconvenience caused during these works and thank everyone for their patience and support while we carry out this essential upgrade.”

Engineers will work Monday to Saturday between 8am and 5pm, increasing to seven-day working when the temporary traffic signals are in place.

NGN has warned that the works are expected to cause extended journey times, but that shops and businesses in the area will remain open as usual.

The company said it would endeavour to complete these works as soon as possible, proving progress updates throughout the project by door-knocking on local homes and businesses and via on-site signage.

The project will be registered as a Considerate Constructors Scheme site. To find out more call 0800 040 7766.