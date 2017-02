Three of Ripon's car parks will close on Monday, February 20, for maintenance work by Harrogate Borough Council.

The Victoria Grove coach and car parks, and the Arcade car park, will all be closed to re-line the existing parking bays and directional arrows.

The work is scheduled to last two days, weather permitting.

The Cathedral and St Marygate car parks will be open as normal, and coaches will be able to park on the bypass.