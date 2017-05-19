Police appeal to trace driver and good samaritans as cyclist suffers injuries in crash

A cyclist was left injured in a North Yorkshire road after swerving to avoid a car which then left the scene.

Police in Harrogate are now trying to trace the driver, plus a good samaritan who stopped to help the man who had suffered a broken collarbone and a broken finger.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said the 39-year-old local man had been riding along Wetherby Road and turned right into Farfield Avenue in the town. As he entered the junction he was forced to swerve to avoid an oncoming vehicle and fell off his bike, sustaining serious injuries.

The vehicle involved left the scene before the police arrived and no further information about the car is known. However, a man stopped to help the injured rider and he and his family are grateful for his assistance. He also left before police arrived and was thought to have been driving an 'old style VW Golf'.

Traffic Con Ken Riley, of North Yorkshire Police's Roads Policing Group, who attended the scene on Sunday at around 3.30pm, said: "I urge anyone who saw this incident to come forward with any information they may have about the vehicle involved.

"I am particularly keen to speak with a man who was driving what has been described as an 'old style VW Golf in black'. He was seen by a witness helping the injured cyclist to his feet at the side of the road. Unfortunately this person left the scene prior to police arrival and I believe he may have vital information to help me shed light on the circumstances.

"I would like to take this opportunity to publicly thank those members of the public who did stop with the cyclist and helped him prior to the arrival of the emergency services. Their assistance was of great comfort, and both the injured party and his family are very grateful."

Anyone with information is asked to contact TC Ken Riley of North Yorkshire Police, by calling 101 and selecting option 2. Alternatively, email ken.riley@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk. Please quote reference number 12170082966.