More trains for Yorkshire as Northern unveil new rail timetable

It's good news if you live in Harrogate, Ilkley or Skipton.

The Yorkshire towns will have extra train services to Leeds and Bradford thanks to rail operator Northern's new timetable.

From December 10, more than 130 new trains will be added to the Northern network, ahead of a target of 2,000 additional services by 2020.

Sunday services are a particular focus, with trains on the Harrogate-Knaresborough-Leeds route increasing in frequency from hourly to half-hourly.

Journeys between Bradford and Manchester Airport will improve thanks to the opening of the Ordsall Chord, which will eventually allow direct access from the Calder Valley line to the terminal in 2018.

There will also be hourly Sunday services between Bradford Forster Square and both Ilkley and Skipton - currently the two routes only have a train every two hours.

The summer 'tourist train' from Middlesbrough to the seaside town of Whitby will now operate throughout the year.

The new timetables will be released this Friday.

All change please

- Harrogate - Knaresborough - Leeds - new half-hourly Sunday service

- Bradford Forster Square to Ilkley - new hourly Sunday service

- Bradford Forster Square to Skipton - new hourly Sunday service

- Middlesbrough to Whitby - Sunday service all year round