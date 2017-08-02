Half of all speeding complaints to council in FIVE YEARS came from Harrogate

Have your say

Motorists speeding through Harrogate could be among the most-complained-about drivers in North Yorkshire, according to a new report.

In the last five years, some 1,268 complaints around speeding have been made to North Yorkshire County Council's (NYCC) Speed Management Protocol (SMP).

The figure was revealed in NYCC's Transport, Economy and Environment Scrutiny Committee meeting agenda, in July.

But the agenda also revealed that half of all speeding concerns reported to the SMP, since it was established up until December 31 2016, have come from within the Harrogate District.

The agenda went on to explain that on average only 10 per cent of concerns reported require action on speeding.

It read: "On average 90 per cent of all assessments do not identify a speeding issue that requires action.

"However, for assurance, the communities are offered the Community Speed Watch scheme."