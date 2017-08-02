Driver dies after car collided with telegraph pole in Harrogate

A motorist has died after the car he was travelling in collided with a telegraph pole in Harrogate.

The crash happened at around 6pm yesterday (Tuesday), on the A6055 between Minskip and Ferrensby.

A black Mazda MX-5 was travelling from Minskip in the direction of Knaresborough, when police said it left the road and collided with a telegraph pole.

Paramedics treated the driver, a 54-year-old man from Harrogate, at the scene and he was taken by air ambulance to Harrogate District Hospital, where he later died.

The road was closed yesterday evening to allow collision investigators to carry out a full investigation, but it reopened at 11.20pm.

Officers are appealing for anyone who was travelling along the A6055 at the time to get in touch.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting reference 12170135847.