Transformed! North Yorkshire pub back at heart of village life

Two of North Yorkshire's most experienced publicans are restoring a village pub to the heart of its community.

Since Martin and Olwyn Coleman took over The Woodman Inn at Burneston near Bedale, they have transformed its facilities, its look and its fortunes.

Martin said: "We are excited to be meeting all our customers old and new and are delighted to be able to provide a central point in this wonderful village.

"Since we took charge in late April last year, we've decorated throughout and designed a fabulous new menu.

"There is something for everyone and we also cater for people with special dietry requirements."

Martin and Olwyn have 30 years' experience in the trade, owning various pubs, restaurants and hotels around the region and further a field.

They are accustomed to building from scratch and buying rundown premises and bringing them up to date and building the trade up.

Previous businesses they have owned include The Lord Neslon in Appleton Wiske, The Village Inn in Brompton and Allerton Court Hotel, Northallerton.

Although the couple are delighted by the Woodman Inn's new bar area which they describe as "fresh spacious and bright", more practical matters have also received their attention.

The improvements they say they are most proud of are the new toilet block with itsx disabled facilities and a new entrance with wheel chair access.

Previously the pub had little in the way of disabled access or facilities available.

They're also pleased with the new car park surface, which is now smooth new tarmac - saving ladies in heels and a lot of wasted space.

Having addresses such details, The Woodman Inn is now in full swing once more as a social meeting point and hub of village nightlife.

On New Year's Eve, the pub hosted a free charity event for Great North Air Ambulance and Yorkshire Air Ambulance starring local singer Sean Davey.

Thanks to a raffle and games, £355 was raised to share between the two charities.

But a relaunch party at The Woodman Inn has been put on hold until April at least for the work to improve this North Yorkshire village pub is not over yet.

The hardworking new owners have been granted planning permission for more letting rooms and they are also in the process of extending and updating the restaurant area.

Olwyn Coleman said: "We are enjoying bringing a community spirit to the Woodman Inn and will continue to work hard to achieve this, welcoming customers old and new."