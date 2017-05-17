Traffic delays expected on major Wetherby route

Significant delays are expected on a major Wetherby route over six days as work starts to lay new water pipes.

Traffic lights are to be in operation as Yorkshire Water starts work on Tuesday May 30 until the night of June 4 to supply water to the new housing development on Spofforth Hill at the junction with Chatsworth Drive on the A661.

A Leeds City Council Highways spokesman stated on facebook: “Given the width of the road and the location of their excavations they have no option but to use traffic lights to manage vehicles safely around their work.

“Given the highly traffic sensitive nature of this particular road we have agreed with Yorkshire Water that works should be carried out during the half term break (avoiding the Bank Holiday weekend).

“The lights will be in operation 24/7 but will be manually operated between 6.30am and 7pm each day to ensure that the traffic queues are being managed as efficiently as possible, however, during the morning and evening peaks significant delays should be expected.