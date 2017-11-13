Traders blast parking on Harrogate's Tower Street

The arrival of a hotel and a gym in recent years has transformed Tower Street in Harrogate into a bustling area - but not necessarily in a way that pleases all traders.

Some of the shop owners on Tower Street say a new parking system introduced recently has created more problems than it has solved.

David Lee of Herbert Todd electrical retailers on Tower Street said: "When the council came to check the site, there were no cars around. Not enough thought has gone into the new arrangements.

"The new businesses have brought more people into the street but this is ridiculous.

"The parking bays are too close to the corner with Belford Road. It's ridiculous. Anything bigger than a Ranger Rover has to mount the kerb to get through.

"St Peter's School is just round the corner. There could be an accident. It's just a matter of time."

Local residents first felt the initial impact of the arrival of a new hotel and a gym two years ago.

It was followed by a massive increase in people parking in the area between Victoria Avenue, West Park and Station Parade - not all of them using the two public pay car parks on the street.

Suddenly, the quiet street was quiet no more.

Perhaps as a result, on-street parking rules have been tightened up considerably in Tower Street in the past two weeks.

Part of the changes are new parking bays painted outside houses along Tower Street based on disc parking which allows visitors to park their cars for free for a maximum of 20 minutes from 8am to 10pm.

David Lee said: "There is a problem with people not using the pay car park next to The Tap pub or the multi-storey, either.

"We've had to invest in building a barrier and lock it after closing to stop people parking in our customer car park.

"But why not make it all yellow lines and make the street 'no parking'? The council must be generating money from the new parking rules."

Traders are also complaining to the Harrogate Advertiser that there simply isn’t enough room now to get the increased number of lorries and vans to get past without them mounting the pavement on the opposite side of the road.

