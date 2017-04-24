Tractor fest is given high blessing

Vintage tractors were blessed by The Very Reverend John Dobson, Dean of Ripon Cathedral before being put through their paces at the weekend in preparation for this year’s Tractor Fest.

After the blessing at the Cathedral, show organisers gave lucky local residents a sneak preview of some of the vintage engines they can enjoy at the show, to be held at Newby Hall on June 10 and 11, when they passed through Ripon and surrounding villages including Copt Hewick, Dishforth and Marton-le-Moor.

The Very Reverend John Dobson, Dean of Ripon Cathedral said: “It was very good to bless some of those preparing for the Tractor Fest at Newby Hall.

“This is a celebration of a dimension of agricultural and rural life that attracts people to this region from all over the country. I hope that many of them visit Ripon and the Cathedral.”

Tractor Fest attracts thousands of visitors each year and is staged by the Yorkshire Vintage Association at Newby Hall near Ripon.

This year’s two day event, sponsored by agricultural and machinery auctioneers Cheffins, will celebrate 100 years of the Ford Tractor and will showcase more than 1,500 engines of all marques. Ford tractors revolutionised food production in the UK when they were first imported in 1917.

A range of fun family activities will include opportunities for children to drive mini tractors around a specially constructed track, arts and crafts, interactive exhibits and trade and food stands, making Tractor Fest the perfect family day out.

The first day will end in the popular spectacle of the March of the Tractors which will once again start at Newby Hall, following a route into Ripon centre and end in the market square (Saturday 10 June only from 5.30-7pm).

Shops, cafés and restaurants will stay open to mark the occasion. The sounding of the Ripon Hornblower’s historic horn will send the tractors on their way back to Newby Hall.

Tickets are priced at £11.50 adults and seniors, £8.50 children, under 4’s go free and includes entry to the garden and adventure garden.

For more information on Tractor Fest and to buy tickets please visit: www.newbyhall.com/events/tractor-fest-2017 or telephone 01423 322583. Follow @thetractorfest for all the latest updates.