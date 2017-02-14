Town gets crafty for Tour de Yorkshire

A crafty call has gone out to help give the best decorated start to the Tour de Yorkshire.

Tadcrafters community craft group have started an ambitious project to dress Tadcaster with hand-made bunting for the Tour de Yorkshire on April 29 when the men’s and women’s races start on the newly re-opened bridge.

Su Morgan, the founder of Tadcrafters said: “We want to give the Tour de Yorkshire in Tadcaster one of the best decorated starts in the race‘s history.

“We are on our way to making this happen but we still need more donations and more volunteers to help us.”

The group has a team of volunteers making bunting from fabrics such as sheets, table cloths and pillow cases donated by people in the town. The finished bunting will then be made to be available to local shopkeepers and property owners along the route to promote the town and its individuality.

Nigel Adams MP for Selby and Ainsty, said: “It will give me great pleasure to hang Tadcrafter bunting on the front of my office which is alongside the Tour de Yorkshire route.

“The Tadcrafters are using recycled fabric with local volunteers to make the bunting. The more people that get involved this project the bigger impact it will have.

“If you can help in any way you should contact Tadcrafters as soon as possible.”

The bunting is being made from old sheets, duvet covers, tablecloths, light weight curtains or similar materials, preferably in any shade of blue, yellow or white. Tadcrafters also need knitting yarn in the same colours to make really cute knitted bunting.

Donation stations are based at the Tadcaster Leisure Centre, Selby Leisure Centre and Summit Indoor Adventure, Selby.

Volunteers, who do not need to be able to sew or knit, are needed and Tadcrafters are particularly keen to see people at their drop-in sessions on Tuesdays February 14, March 14 and April 11. For more details of these and other events please see the latest newsletter on their website www.tadcrafters.org.uk.

To help volunteer, arrange to drop off donated materials or find out more contact Su Morgan by email at Tadcrafters@outlook.com