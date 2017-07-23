Tour de France style ride raises money for charity

A team from Bishopton Veterinary Group participated in the Tour de Bishop’Ton’.

The 100-mile challenge in aid a ‘Send a Cow’ took in four of the five Bishopton practices.

The gruelling bike ride started off at Bishopton’s Head Office in Ripon and took the scenic but hilly route to Pateley Bridge, before heading off to the new practice in Northallerton. Fuelled by bacon sandwiches and flapjacks they powered onto Easingwold before the final leg back to Ripon aptly named the ‘Toft Grand Depart’.

Nine cyclists set off from Ripon and they were joined by an additional five cyclists at the Easingwold Practice for the final stint back to Ripon.