Top music author + psych-pop band at North Bar, Harrogate

An exclusive Faber & Faber book ‘In Conversation’ event coming up in Harrogate is all about classic psychedelic bands of the 1960s - so what would be more natural than for this literary event also to feature live music and films?

Psychedelia and Other Colours: An Evening with author Rob Chapman at Harrogate’s North Bar on Saturday, November 18 will also have live music from York band Aloe Veras – as well as a 60s soundtrack and 60s films.

A Psych-Pop band from York, Aloe Veras are inspired by such bands as The Beatles, Tame Impala, Allah-Las and The Doors.

Taking elements from 70s rock and 60s pop and putting a modern twist on it, the last year has seen them headlining a packed-out Fibbers and releasing a self-produced six-song EP which has received rave reviews by Jericho Keys of BBC Introducing.

A regular writer for Mojo magazine and The Guardian, Chapman’s new book is the follow-up to the author’s celebrated work on early Pink Floyd – A Very Irregular Head: The Life of Syd Barrett, which was also published by Faber & Faber.

As well as telling the story of the great 1960s British and American psychedelic music, including bands such as Pink Floyd, the 13th Floor Elevators, The Beatles, Soft Machine, The Doors and the Rolling Stones, the Harrogate event will also see Chapman showing his love for often-overlooked acts such as The Moody Blues and The Monkees.

Also joining Rob Chapman at the North Bar’s upstairs room will be superb Beatnink poet Heath Common and artist/vocalist Patrick Wise.

The event will start at 7pm.

A limited number of tickets are available at Harrogate Theatre box office.