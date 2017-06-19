Top Harrogate firm's idea suits Brownlees to a tea!

Jonny Brownlee has triumphed over his brother Alistair, in a slightly different competition to what the Olympic triathletes are used to.

Less than 24 hours after Alistair won the Leeds World Triathlon Series just ahead of his brother the other week, the sibling rivals split to join teams in London and Leeds to see who could deliver the most tea

Harrogate-based Yorkshire Tea partnered with deliveroo for ‘deliverbrew’, the first time a tea-only delivery service has been offered to the public in the UK.

Those living in London and Leeds were offered the chance to order a complimentary round of four brews to their taste during the afternoon, as well as four collectable KeepCups, via the Deliveroo app for one day only.

Led by Yorkshire Tea’s Olympic standard tea couriers, the Brownlee brothers, the day had to include some healthy competition.

With Jonny in Leeds and Alistair in London, it was a race to see which brother could deliver the most brews in one day.

Jonny pipped Alistair to the post, with his team delivering an epic 506 brews versus Alistair’s team’s total of 468, with an average of five cups delivered a minute at the opposite ends of the country.

The boys and their teams rode a cumulative distance of over 244km across the two cities at an average speed of 32kmph to make sure everyone received a proper brew, piping hot and to their taste.

Jonny Brownlee said: “After coming in second in the Leeds World Triathlon to Alistair, I wasn’t going to let him have another win. Me and the guys here in Leeds worked extremely hard to deliver the most brews and it’s great to have come out on top – get in!

“The day combined two of our passions – a proper brew and competing, and as Yorkshire lads, we were both really excited to be taking our roles as Tea Couriers outside of Yorkshire Tea HQ to give away free brews to people at opposite ends of the country.”

Yorkshire Tea is produced by Taylors of Harrogate, the longstanding family business, which has been devoted to the craft of outstanding tea and coffee since 1886.

Laura Burton, Brand Manager at Yorkshire Tea, said: “At Yorkshire Tea, we pride ourselves on being a place where everything’s done proper.

"We were overwhelmed with the amount of orders we received, with the brewistas and riders putting in an epic effort to deliver proper brews to the thirsty people of London and Leeds. It’s also great to have given Jonny a very well-deserved win and hope it gives him something to gloat about!”

Yorkshire Tea is now the official sponsor of the Brownlee brothers’ water bottles.