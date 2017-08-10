Top alt-country acts coming to Harrogate shortly

Have your say

The latest fab line-up to be handpicked and introduced on stage in Harrogate by legenday music broadcaster Whispering Bob Harris at Warehouse Recording Co, is offering a feast of Americana and country.

Taking place from 7pm til 11pm on Friday, August 25, on the bill are Morganway with their fiery brand of alt-country, The Kondoors with their perfect blend of pop, soul and R&B, and superb Rolling Stone-rated Nashville singer-songwriter Kenny Foster.

Audience members in this superbly intimate venue can also enjoy refreshments courtesy of Whispering Bob’s Bar Americana.

Limited parking is available.

Tickets are available from The Warehouse Recording Co website or from Eventbrite.