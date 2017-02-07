TONIGHT: Boroughbridge couple featured on Channel 4's Building the Dream

A couple who built their dream home in a small town near Harrogate will star in a popular Channel 4 property programme tonight (Tuesday February 7).

Fiona Edwards and Nick Hanysz will appear on television screens across the nation at 9pm this evening, as presenter of Building the Dream, Charlie Luxton follows their project in Boroughbridge.

Left to right: Charlie Luxton with Fiona and Nick on the building site of their dream home in Boroughbridge. Picture: Faber & Bishopp PR

In its sixth series, the programme introduces the couple who met while teaching in York, but after a few years of living overseas and having had their first child together, the pair returned to the UK to settle down.

The couple encounter a number of challenges and obstacles in their dream build which is situated right by the town's picturesque canal, and even shows the effects of the devastating 2015 Christmas floods on their project.

The problematic project even pushes the couple to claim that if they could go back, they wouldn't have started.

Nick said: "If we could get our money back we would walk away."

While Fiona added: "If I had known what it would be like, I wouldn't have started."

But despite the trials, do the couple deliver a finished product that was once just the stuff of dreams - let us know if you tune in to find out!