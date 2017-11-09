Thieves use forklift crane to steal cashpoint from Yorkshire supermarket

A gang of balaclava-clad men have used a heavy plant vehicle to rip an ATM from a supermarket wall.

The thieves struck at Morrisons in Boroughbridge in the early hours of this morning and abandoned the telehandler construction vehicle at the scene.

The four suspects rammed a police dog section van while trying to flee the supermarket car park in a Transit.

The gang then abandoned their van, with the cash machine still in the back, and escaped in a white Mercedes car that was travelling in convoy with them.

The drama took place at the store on Wetherby Road at 2.16am.

The red Manitou telehandler was used to remove the cashpoint from an outer wall before it was loaded onto the flat-bed Transit.

Armed response officers and the dog section were at the scene within one minute.

The Mercedes failed to stop for the armed response team and made off along the A168 towards the A1(M).

Customers are being turned away from the Morrisons petrol station this morning while police remain at the scene.

North Yorkshire Police said:

"Extensive enquiries are ongoing to track the Mercedes and those involved in the incident. It is suspected the car was travelling towards the Humberside area. Humberside Police are supporting the investigation.

"The telehandler and the Transit van have been recovered by the police. Forensic examinations and CCTV enquiries are being carried out at both Morrisons and where the Transit van was abandoned."

Witnesses or anyone with information that could assist the investigation are urged to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for the Harrogate Serious Crime Team quoting reference number 12170201202.