There they come! The La's in Harrogate tomorrow

A Harrogate art gallery with a reputation for bringing cool artists and rock n rollers to town has an exciting new event this weekend.

RedHouse Originals gallery is presenting the first-ever exhibition about classic guitar band The La’s, whose cult hit There She Goes often figures in the greatest indie anthems of all time lists.

The gallery at 15 Cheltenham Mount is also welcoming this much-loved band’s original guitarist and photographer for an ‘In Conversation with’ this Saturday afternoon.

Entitled The La’s – 1987, the new exhibition will document this iconic band’s first tour coinciding with the release of a new rarities album of the same name.

Co-presented by Liverpool’s Viper Label and RedHouse Originals Gallery, the exhibition will showcase rare and unseen photographs documenting the early years of The La’s ontour supporting the single Way Out.

The photos, which were taken by friend of the band Jake Summerton, were recently discovered in the photographer’s son’s house.

The exhibition’s launch event will take place at 3pm approximately this Saturday, October 14 when ex-The La’s Paul Hemmings and photographer Jake Summerton will be ‘In Conversation’ with Graham Chalmers of the Harrogate Advertiser. Booking via the gallery is advised,

The exhibition runs until October 28 and also includes original handwritten lyrics, set-lists, gig posters, flyers and related ephemera.