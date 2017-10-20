The Ripon Mayor’s column with Pauline McHardy

Sunday 1 October – I attended the Yorkshire Agricultural Harvest Service at Ripon Cathedral. The congregation were warmly welcomed by Dean John. It was heartwarming to see all the children proudly taking their harvest produce offerings to the altar.

Dean John delivered a wonderful meaningful sermon and as usual it was done with his wonderful sense of humour.

The choir sang beautifully, and the hymns for harvest festivals are some of my favourites. I always enjoy a harvest festival service and this one was wonderful.

Tuesday 3 October – the mayor’s charity appeal committee met to make the final arrangements for the Saturday fundraising event at Greystone School.

This committee work very hard and enthusiastically with me in raising funds for my mayoral charities which are Ohana and Community Link.

Saturday 7 October – The Deputy Mayor Charlie Powell and I attended the Autumn Fayre at Greystone School which was held to raise funds for my charities. It was lovely to see everyone enjoying themselves with games, face and nail painting, cake stalls, tombola and lots of other things that was happening to make it a successful event. I would like to say a big thank you to all the adults and children who volunteered their time to raise £366.24. Well done everyone.

That same night Charlie and I were invited to the Motor Club Dinner Dance which was held at Boroughbridge.

We were hosted by John Gunstone, Commodore of Ripon Motor Boat Club and had a wonderful evening. It was lovely to meet up with David Leach again.

Wednesday 11 October – Charlie and I attended the Rotary Club of Ripon 90th Charter Anniversary Dinner. We were hosted by the Rotarian President Christopher Tunnard. It was splendid to meet up with friends from the past and make new ones. It is quite remarkable to hear of the work of the Rotarians and the support they give to projects not only in Ripon but also abroad.

Saturday 14 October – I attended the Walled Garden Apple Day with the Deputy Mayor and Deputy Mayoress Jill Wilson. This is a wonderful event which I always enjoy going to. Every year more and more people arrive to enjoy the day and some to have their apples crushed and turned into juice, some people take their apples to have the variety identified, which I have done myself in the past.

There was more stalls this year than I have ever seen and the cafe was very busy which is hardly surprising as the food is delicious. It was lovely to see Martin Fish again, who gave a wonderful talk and answered all sorts of questions from the audience helping them to solve and advise on individual gardening problems.

I would like to say thank you very much to Joyce Maguire and Eamon Parkin who ran a tombola stall and made over a £100 for my charities. Thank you also to everyone who supported them.

The same evening my husband Mac and I were invited to the De Gray and Ripon Lodge no. 837 Freemasons Tercentenary Ball at the Spa Hotel. We were warmly greeted and hosted by Geoff Charlesworth and his lovely wife Marilyn. This was a wonderful evening and we certainly enjoyed spending time and talking to the Provincial Grand Master, David Pratt and his wife Rita. Thank you so much for inviting us. I found it quite an education to learn of the magnitude of charitable work the Freemasons do, I am sure than many people are not aware either.