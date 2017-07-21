The Ripon Mayor’s column with Pauline McHardy

Wednesday 12 July – My consort Cllr Jo Bate and I attended the prize giving at the Grammar School where we were welcomed by Fiona Pearson.

It was a wonderful event and such a pleasure to see the many students proudly going on stage to receive their certificates and prizes.

Nick Chester a former Grammar School student gave out the awards and prizes. He then gave a speech covering his time at the Grammar School and how he had used his education to pursue his career.

Nick is currently Technical Director of Renault Sport Formula One Team.

I am sure his speech will have inspired the students in their learning, and will help them to focus on a desired career.

Thursday 13 July – I attended a fund raising event at Markenfield Hall.

Mr Curteis welcomed people to the Hall and hosted everyone until the meeting began.

Michael Bevington, an expert on Fountains Abbey, gave a very interesting presentation on the history of Fountains Abbey, leading up to the present day.

He also explained the adverse effects it would have, if the proposed Gladmans planning application to build a huge amount of housing at West Lane was passed. Pat Wilson the chairman of the Ripon Residents Planning Group thanked Lady Deidre Curteis and Mr Curteis for allowing them to use their home [Markenfield Hall] as the venue.

Mr Curteis informed me he would be happy to allow the RRPG to hold another fund raising event at the hall. How kind!

Saturday 15 July – The deputy mayor, Cllr Charlie Powell, and I thoroughly enjoyed spending time at Greystone School for their Summer Fete. Due to the poor weather this had to be held indoors.

It was a hive of activity with many stalls, one of which had beautiful plants and freshly dug new potatoes for sale, and lots of people were buying them.

The school managed to raise £476.92 which will be shared by the school fund and the City of Sanctuary. Well done to all for their hard work, and a big thank you to all the people who supported them enabling this to be a successful event.

The same afternoon, Geoffrey Johnson the Mayors Serjeant and I were due to meet with the morris dancers in the Spa Gardens. Before we met them Geoffrey and I went into the Sun Parlour Cafe in the Spa Gardens for refreshments.

My goodness, what a wonderful selection of delicious food to choose from.

The saying of, “you are spoilt for choice” certainly fits the bill here, and the staff are so friendly.

Whilst we were in the cafe we very much enjoyed sitting and chatting with Carl and Eileen Nicholson from Wrose near Shipley.

Sadly Eileen has Alzheimer’s, but Carl, who is her carer, says they manage very well.

The adoration in Carl’s eyes when he looks at Eileen is magnificent to see.

They visit Ripon on a regular basis and always go in to the Sun Parlour Cafe. Carl said the staff look after them so well.

This was so nice to hear, kindness goes a long way to making people happy and it costs nothing.

Celebrating 35 years since the Ripon Morris Dancers formed, made the Day Of Dance extra special for them.

Other dancers were Betty Lupton’s Ladel Lakers from Harrogate, the Royal Preston Dancers and the Raven Morris Dancers from Shiptonthorpe near York.

These dancers had danced all day in Ripon, entertaining and bringing joy to all who watched them.

The first performance in the morning was outside the Cathedral, then on to the One Eyed Rat for their second performance. Next on to the market square.

Their final performance where Geoffrey and I watched them was in the Spa Gardens. When we saw them you would not have thought they had been dancing all day.

They were still full of energy and dancing sprightly in the sunshine with their beautifully coloured decorated hats of fresh flowers and greenery, you would think they had just decorated them.