The Ripon Mayor’s column with Pauline McHardy

Monday 29 May – The Deputy Mayor Charlie Powell and I were due to attend the Ripon Festivals Bank Holiday Monday Charity Spring Fair, which was to be held in the Spa Park.

As we all know it poured with rain during the night and all morning.

Obviously the event was cancelled.

This was such a shame.

The hard work in organising and planning an event like this is immense, and the cancelling of this event must have been very disappointing not only for the organisers, but also people in the community who would have been looking forward to attending.

Let’s hope the weather will be kinder for the next organised event.

Sunday 4 June – This year’s Volunteers Week ran from the 1st to 7th June and the Cathedral had organised their own special service which I attended.

The service was to celebrate and acknowledge the contribution our volunteers so selflessly make, to communities, helping and enhancing the lives of others, which we cannot them all enough for.

Again Lindsey Tanner, who was a reader and supporter of the Cathedral, was thanked for the work she had done for the Community Link and the Walled garden.

Which, with the help of volunteers and staff, has made it the success it is today.

I would like to say a big thank you from myself to all our volunteers.

Friday 9 June – Charlie and I attended an event at the Walled Garden.

Members, staff and volunteers gathered for their own celebration.

A catering company had acknowledged the work of the Link and the Walled Garden, and the difference they had made to the lives of their member’s.

To this end they provided a delicious free BBQ, which was readily enjoyed by all.

It was a delight to talk to everyone and see how much they were enjoying themselves.

Rob Gooderidge (garden supervisor) took us for a tour of the gardens, and showed us the work and alterations that had been done by the members. I always enjoy walking round the gardens.

The Gooseberry bushes are so ladened with beautiful fruit that the bushes are bending over. The fruit trees will have a huge crop.

They still have beautiful healthy plants, shrubs, herbs and hanging baskets for sale, so may I recommend you pay them a visit and perhaps take some refreshment in their superb cafe, where everything is home made.

All proceeds help to support the charity.

They are also looking to recruit more volunteers, so if you have a few hours to spare a week, go up and see them.

I am sure they will give you a very warm welcome.

Saturday 10 June – Mac and I attended the Filipino Barrio Fiesta.

Along with Geoffrey Johnson (Mayor’s Sergeant) we were escorted by Myra and Nick Harrison.

We have attended this event at the race course for the past three years and enjoyed every one.

The events take place all over the country and Ripon is the venue for the Yorkshire Fiesta.

Thousands of Filipino people and their families gather to enjoy a day of fun and entertainment.

Lolita Boddy works very hard to organise this huge event and make it the success it is. The welcome and the hospitality we were shown was truly amazing.

Thank you to everyone for making it such a memorable and enjoyable day.

Special thanks to Myra and Nick for all their kind attention towards us, and I am sure we have forged a lasting friendship with them.