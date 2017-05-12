The mayor’s column with Peter Phillips

Last Tuesday was my final meeting as Mayor for Boroughbridge 2016/17. Pauline came down to be presented with a lovely bouquet of flowers and I told my fellow councillors what a pleasure the year had been.

I duly thanked the councillors for their support throughout the year, with Cllr Young proposing a vote of thanks to us both.

The story should have ended there but I was asked if I would stand again for another year.

A proposal was made and seconded and all voted in favour of electing me as council chair and town mayor for the year 2017/18.

I am truly honoured to represent our town, Aldborough and Minskip for another year as well as supporting our wider communities and surrounding parishes.

To mark this special occasion I announced that I intended to establish a Community Awards Scheme to recognise those in our community that work so hard behind the scenes on a voluntary basis to keep our community alive and thriving.

I will publish the categories once they are finalised along with a system for voting.

My intention is to hold the award ceremony at my civic service in the spring of next year.

However, you can begin to think about which groups and individuals deserve some kind of recognition.

It is my hope that this will be an annual event that will inspire others, young and old.

While I am talking of support for surrounding parishes the proposed motorway services at Kirby Hill was on our agenda, with several of our councillors attending the presentation event by Applegreen at the Crown Hotel.

Following much discussion and debate the council was unanimous in its support for the rejection of these proposals.

During the meeting working groups were re-aligned to ensure they were fit for purpose with a new one created to make a start on the future of the town’s CCTV.

On Sunday we were delighted to attend the Aldborough May Day celebrations.

It was a shame the sun did not shine but it did not stop the enthusiastic youngsters dancing around the may pole nor did it wipe the big smile from the May Queen’s face.

A well supported day enjoyed by all.

Well done to all concerned and many thanks for the kind invite.

I was horrified that someone had been fly tipping at the beginning of the road down to the marina.

Looks like someone has been digging out for some foundations and not wanted to pay the fee now charged by the local authority.

Someone will have to pay to get this mess tidied up.

Finally, Pauline and I would just like to thank everyone for their support over the past Mayoral year and hope you can all put up with us for one more year.

If you would like us to support your group in anyway please contact the council office.

If we can help, we will!