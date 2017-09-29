The La's to come to Harrogate for exclusive event

The era of The Las’s was a classic time for British indie music and Harrogate music fans are getting the chance to relive those days shortly in the company of the band itself.

RedHouse Originals gallery at 15 Cheltenham Mount in Harrogate is not only presenting a La’s exhibition shortly, it’s also welcoming this much-loved band’s original guitarist and photographer for an ‘In Conversation with’.

The La’s – 1987 exhibition will document this iconic band’s first tour coinciding with the release of a rarities album of the same name.

The exhibition, brought to fruition by the Viper Label and RedHouse Originals Gallery, will showcase rare and unseen photographs documenting the early years of The La’s, supporting the single Way Out in the build-up to their classic hit There She Goes.

The photos, which were taken by friend of the band Jake Summerton, were recently discovered in the photographer’s son’s house.

The exhibition’s exciting launch event will take place at the Harrogate gallery on the afternoon of Saturday, October 14 when ex-The La’s Paul Hemmings and photographer Jake Summerton will be ‘In Conversation’ with Graham Chalmers of the Harrogate Advertiser.

In addition to Jake’s photographs, also on show will be images from the archive of renowned Liverpool photographer Mark McNulty, taken at the Earthbeat festival in Liverpool’s Sefton Park in 1987.

The exhibition also includes original handwritten lyrics, set-lists, gig posters, flyers and related ephemera. all of which will be on public display for the very first time.

If you would like to attend the free launch event, please email info@redhouseoriginals.com or contact the gallery in person.