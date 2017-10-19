The La's talk and exhibition is hit in Harrogate

Review: The La's in Conversation at RedHouse Originals gallery, Harrogate

On the left Paul Hemmings, ex-guitarist with The La's.

On the right, photographer Jake Summerton who took the pictures of this iconic Liverpool in their prime on tour in 1987.

As someone who saw The La's live three times in the late 80s, early 90s, it was a real thrill to be chair an 'In Conversation' with the two of them in front of a packed crowd inside RedHouse Originals gallery at 15 Cheltenham Mount, Harrogate.

The first time I saw The La's at Leeds University supporting someone inappropriate like Aztec Camera my jaw dropped, writes Graham Chalmers.

The band were only on stage for 30 minutes, possibly less.

It was like seeing a diamond for the first time - whichever angle you looked at it from, it sparkled. Perfection.

Between the two special guests over the course of a heady hour, we got a shapshot of the truth from those golden days of the 1980s, along with some gossip and a demonstration on guitar by Paul of how The Las's classic hit There She Goes was written.

Brilliantly organised by Richard McTague of RedHouse Originals (a cool Harrogate gallery which is rock n roll in spirit as well as exhibitions sometimes), this free exhibition is still on and is well worth seeing for anyone who loves The La's - or indie music in general.

Called The La’s – 1987, the exhibition documents the band’s first tour and coincides with the release of a rarities album of the same name.

The result of a collaboration with legendary Liverpool record label Viper Records and RedHouse Originals Gallery, It showcases rare and unseen photographs documenting the early years of The La’s, supporting the single Way Out in the build-up to their classic hit There She Goes.

The photos, which were taken by friend of the band Jake Summerton, were recently discovered in the photographer’s son’s house.

The exhibition also includes original handwritten lyrics, set-lists, gig posters, flyers and related ephemera, all of which are on public display for the very first time.

In addition to Jake’s photographs, also on show are images from the archive of renowned Liverpool photographer Mark McNulty, taken at the Earthbeat festival in Liverpool’s Sefton Park in 1987.