The Ivy given green-light to open Harrogate restaurant

Plans to open an Ivy Collection restaurant on Parliament Street have been given the go-ahead by Harrogate Borough Council's planning committee.

The application, brought forward by Richard Caring's Caprice Holdings Group, was submitted in April this year.

The plans will see the building where the Edinburgh Woolen Mill currently stands converted into one of the first restaurants for the Collection in the North of England.

With planning approval granted, the restaurant is hoped to be open in November this year and will generate 110 new jobs.

The arrival of The Ivy in Harrogate has been met with an overwhelming amount of support, with 102 of the 104 public comments made on the application, expressing their support for the plans.