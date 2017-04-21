The Girl on the Train author set for Harrogate date

One of the world’s biggest selling authors is to launch her new book at a special event in Harrogate next month.

Paula Hawkins, whose debut novel The Girl on the Train sold a staggering 15 million copies worldwide before being turned into a Hollywood movie starring Emily Blunt, will unveil her follow-up at an exclusive one-off evening with Harrogate International Festivals at Harrogate’s Crown Hotel, in partnership with WHSmith and Psychologies magazine.

The movie poster of the film of the book.

Hawkins will be interviewed about the hotly-anticipated Into The Water on stage by the editor of Psychologies magazine, Suzy Greaves.

Paula Hawkins said: “For me there is something irresistible about the stories we tell ourselves, the way voices and truths can be hidden consciously or unconsciously, Into the Water is a book of many mysteries.

“It is about searching for answers, for meaning. I’m looking forward to talking about it in May.”

Into The Water is an addictive novel of psychological suspense about the slipperiness of the truth, and a family drowning in secrets.

With the same propulsion that captivated millions of readers worldwide in her debut, Paula unfurls a gripping, twisting, layered story set in a small riverside town.

Gemma Rowland, Operations Manager at Harrogate International Festivals, said: “Audiences will have their chance to be the first to get hold of a copy of Into The Water, and Paula will be signing copies on the night.

“We’ve built a reputation for hosting one-off special book launches for the biggest names in the genre in recent years, from Jo Nesbo to JK Rowling, writing as Robert Galbraith. “

Hawkins’ psychological thriller Girl on the Train debuted at No. 1 on the New York Times Bestseller list and was a USA Today Book of the Year.

It occupied the number one spot of the UK hardback chart for 20 weeks, the longest any book has ever held the top spot.

Paula Hawkins in conversation, The Crown Hotel, Harrogate, Thursday, May 4, 7.30pm.