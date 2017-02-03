The Divine Comedy to headline North Yorkshire Festival

The ‘Latitude of the North’ has been revealing more of its bill for this summer in North Yorkshire.

Deer Shed Festival near Topcliffe had already announced the triple treat of The Divine Comedy, Kate Tempest and Teenage Fanclub as the headliners.

As always with this three-day family-friendly event, the high quality runs all the way through the bill and its different stages dedicated to music, comedy arts, science and children’s activities.

In terms of music, the newest names unveiled on the line-up for festivities from July 21-23 are stellar in the indie and folkie firmament.

There’s Arab Strap, King Cresosote, Jesca Hoop, Cabbage, The Lake Poets, Let’s East Grandma and more.

Even the DJs are top notch – BBC 6 Music’s Mark Riley, BBC Radio2’s Andy Kershaw plus Knaresborough’s own big beats king Rory Hoy.

This year marks the eighth year of Deer Shed Festival.

The team behind it have been in place from the start and families are at the heart of the preparations, the activities, and the services on site.

In the last eight years, the event has grown in attendance but the organisers have been careful never to become too big - despite attracting top names in the past such as mazing artists perform including Billy Bragg, Johnny Marr, Everything Everything, Richard Hawley, Beth Orton, Anna Calvi, Steve Mason, C Duncan, Edwyn Collins, Villagers, I Am Kloot, Saint Etienne, Wedding Present, Field Music and more.

On the back of Deer Shed 7’s At The Movies-themed arena being crowned the most ‘Unique festival arena’ at the AIF’s 2016 Festival Congress Awards, this year’s event appears set to wow its happy campers with a new theme.

The Wilderwild is set to be a place shrouded in mystery and magic on the fringes of Baldersby Park; a place where nature has been left to its own devices for many years to create a wilderness filled with adventure, craft and creativity for Deer Shedders to explore.