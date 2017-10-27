The Boroughbridge Mayor’s column with Peter Phillips

Another month nearly over, where does the time go? I really don’t know how I used to fit a full time job in! This week I will update you on a few things but firstly an apology.

Last week I mentioned the poppy appeal coffee morning on Saturday 4 November at 10am. I managed to get those details right but the venue is St James’ Church on Church Lane not the Jubilee rooms.

So sorry, a senior moment.

A couple of weeks’ ago Pauline and I were invited to attend the Ripon Activity Project’s AGM and talent show.

It is always a pleasure to support this great voluntary organisation.

The Mayor and Mayoress of Pateley Bridge joined Pauline and me to be the judging panel. Not an easy task I can tell you. There was singing, dancing and poetry.

After each act we had our flash cards to show our score.

The winner by one point was Margaret Cawthorn, one of our Boroughbridge residents. Margaret is an accomplished poet and her three winning recitals were very well received.

Now just to clear up some misconceptions with regards to the towns CCTV system. A couple of years ago when I rejoined the council the CCTV camera link to Harrogate was going to be switched off.

Myself and a couple more councillors negotiated another year, plus this financial year, at a cost of nearly £4,000. This was to pay for the BT fibre optic connection to the Harrogate control room. So the cameras are working and always have been.

For the police to access any footage they need precise dates and times as I believe there is a cost levied by Harrogate Borough Council to the police to offset time taken to recover footage. Our council has no control over this agreement.

Last week I headed up a small task force to oversee the implementation of the HGV restrictions through the town and surrounding area. The implementation is a little later than planned due to some legal process and signage. We shall work closely with the local hauliers, police and trading standards to ensure compliance of the restrictions once implemented.

However, police and trading standards are stretched to the limits. On policing matters I have written to the police and crime commissioner asking her to explain why the 101 non-emergency phone numbers is not fit for purpose and I am awaiting a reply. There is still no further information as to when the police station will close.

Final word this week on police matters.

A reminder that they are holding two drop-in sessions. These are not meetings, they are an opportunity for people to drop in and discuss policing matters that concern them. The first is on Friday 27 October between 10am and noon.

Then on Wednesday 8 November 6pm to 8pm at the council office in Hall Square.

Very disappointed with Linden Homes who chose to ride roughshod over some of residents in Arrows Terrace, Druids Meadow and Chatsworth Grove especially when I have gone out of my way to open up meaningful communication links.

Over the past few weeks they have taken down hedgerows, for what appears no apparent reason on the driveway down to the Marina. Their excuse is to widen the road, however several large trees also appear to be in the way!

Then they proceed to create a site entrance off Valuation Lane without any agreement to do so causing some distress to residents. I await an official explanation.