The Boroughbridge Mayor’s column with Peter Phillips

It’s time for me to officially launch the Boroughbridge and District Community Award Scheme 2017. The main purpose of the awards is to recognise those hard working people who work relentlessly on a voluntary basis in our community.

It is time that these community heroes gained some recognition for their endeavours as they enhance the people and the environment in which we live.

They give our community a heart.

I have received great support from town council members, Rabbit Hill Business Park, which is kindly providing much needed funds, The Crown Hotel which is providing the venue for the awards, and The Mayor of Harrogate Anne Jones who has kindly set aside some magnificent silverware to present to the winners.

Councillor Jones said: “As Mayor of the Borough of Harrogate I am delighted to help and support this initiative which embraces our rural areas and market towns.

“It is a perfect opportunity to breathe new lifeblood into items from the Civic silverware gifted to Harrogate over many, many decades.

“These cherished pieces hold historical reference which should be celebrated.”

I will also be working with the Nidderdale Chamber of Trade and Commerce to help them acknowledge their own local community unsung heroes.

It is an absolute pleasure to work in partnership.

The award scheme is open to our neighbouring villages that form part of our community.

They include Aldborough and Minskip, Langthorpe, Kirby Hill and district, Skelton on Ure, Marton-Le-Moor, Roecliffe, Marton-Cum-Grafton, The Dunsforths, The Ouseburns, Arkendale, and Dishforth including the 6th Regiment base.

The categories are:

A. Volunteer community group of the year, this is the group you think really makes a difference in your area.

B. Volunteer community worker of the year, the individual you think goes that extra mile.

C. Young volunteer of the year, this person must be of school age.

D. A community spirited shop or business, one that supports local events and the community.

E. A community event of the year, your chance to vote for the event that has been most appreciated.

F. The community achievement award, this is for that special person who has served their community over many years and deserves some recognition.

So now it is down to you to get those nomination forms rolling in.

There are several ways you can do this:

Firstly you can download a nomination by visiting the council website www.boroughbridge.org.uk, and click on the link for community award and emailing to bdca@btinternet.com.

For those in Boroughbridge you can pick a form and post it from the tourist information point in the council office, Pybus the newsagent on High Street, Baileys on Horsefair, and the library in St James’s Square.

For those in our surrounding villages all your local parish councils have been sent details of the awards and should be able to help or provide with the information and nomination forms.

The closing date for nominations is 31 December, 2017, with an award ceremony to be announced in the New Year at the Crown Hotel in Boroughbridge.