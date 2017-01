A teenager has been taken to hospital after a crash between a coach and a car at Moor Monkton this morning.

Police were called at around 8.45am to reports of a crash between the coach and the car on the A59 at Moor Monkton.

Crash between bus and a car - image supplied by Paul Cording

A 19-year-old man was taken to hospital following the crash with minor injuries.

Officers closed the road to clear debris before opening it around an hour later.