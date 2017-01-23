Teenage asylum seeker missing after leaving his Harrogate home three months ago

Police are searching for a missing teenage asylum seeker after he left his accommodation in Harrogate more than three months ago.

Abdullah Abdrabo, 16, came to the UK in September 2016 through Dover Port and was given accommodation with a friend.

However Abdullah left the accommodation on October 2, 2016 and has not been seen since.

It is believed he is living within the Egyptian community in England, and officers are urging him to visit a community leader so they can verify his identify and welfare.

Police have urged the community leader to contact their local police or let North Yorkshire Police know on his behalf.

Officers said they would like to hear from Abdullah so they can be sure he is safe and well.

If you have any information about where Abdullah is, or can help locate him, please contact PC Chris Parnell at Harrogate Police Station, North Yorkshire Police, by dialling 101.

Quote North Yorkshire Police reference number 12160179575.