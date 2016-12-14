Team mates bowled over as cricketer clocks up 70 years with village club

A cricketer has been honoured by his team mates after clocking up 70 years with a village club.

Wilf Wigglesworth has been pulling on his whites and representing Burton Leonard Cricket Club for seven decades.

And to mark the occasion a special presentation was made to the one-club man during the club’s annual awards dinner at the Crown Hotel, Harrogate.

Tom Rowlay, joint club secretary, said: “This is a remarkable achievement, especially as he has only ever played for Burton Leonard Cricket Club.

“He is the club’s overall leading wicket taker, and this year he famously captained our first XI to a win against Nidderdale Divison One champions, Ouseburn Cricket Club, on the final game of the season, which also included him opening the bowling.

“We as a club really felt that he deserved recognition for this fantastic achievement.”