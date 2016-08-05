Taste of Rio at Harrogate restaurant as Olympics are launched

A Harrogate restaurant is showing real Olympic spirit as the Rio Games get under way.

Throughout August, special menus, on-site events and promotions, charity raffles and silent auctions will take place at CAU Harrogate to mark a month of Latin American festivities.

Celebrating in style, CAU have teamed up with world-class barbecue sensation Christian Stevenson aka DJ BBQ as their official festival friend, bringing a splash of colour and taste of South America to Harrogate.

Based at the Westgate House off Station Parade, as the athletes compete in the sunshine of Rio, CAU Harrogate will be throwing its culinary talents into #CAUnival which is also a charitable campaign which supports international humanitarian organisation Action Against Hunger.

It's all been inspired by the South American Dia del Amigo - a public holiday across Argentina, Brazil and Uruguay that celebrates friendship, kindness and sharing - values that CAU and Action Against Hunger both share.

The 'showstopper' during this Olympics month at will probably be the #CAUnival burger.

Lovingly created by chef duo dream team, DJ BBQ and CAU Executive Chef James Garland, it's been hailed as the best-tasting-burger this side of the Pacific.

Diners will also be treated to a bespoke #CAUnival playlist that will be built and played in each restaurant, with a limited edition playlist created especially by DJ BBQ, to be made available on vinyl.

www.actionagainsthunger.org.uk