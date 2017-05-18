Search

Take a look: Rudding Park's £9.5 million spa officially opened

The Mackaness family plant an apple tree in the rooftop garden to celebrate the spa launch. Picture: Tim Hardy

After five years of meticulous planning, award winning hotel Rudding Park has officially opened its new £9.5million luxurious purpose-built spa complex.

Reporter Hollie Bone visited what looks set to become one of the smartest spas in the country.