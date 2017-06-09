Swinging 60s legends for Sgt Pepper event in Harrogate

What was it like to be there when The Beatles’ Sgt Pepper was being recorded?

A splendid time is guaranteed for all at an exciting four-venue event in Harrogate next month celebrating the 50th anniversary of the world’s most famous album and the heady days of the Summer of Love.

The Spirit Of 67 will give 60s fans the chance to find out for themselves in a fun way what it was like to be there.

This unique multi-media event will include live music performances, an exhibition featuring the likes of Gered Mankowitz and Sir Peter Blake, the unveiling a new giant public mural of classic 67 record sleeves, a gallery talk, a book signing, plus various ‘happenings’ throughout the course of a single day in Harrogate.

Running from 2pm to 10pm on Saturday, July 22, there will also be VIP guests in the shape of two figures in The Beatles’ close personal circle of friends who were key figures in the creation of Swinging 60s Britain.

Coming up from London will be Mike McInnerney, who co-organised the 14 HourTechnicolour Dream at Alexander Palace in 1967, created some of the greatest psychedelic gig posters of 1967 for the legendary UFO Club and designed the cover of The Who’s Tommy album.

He will be taking part in an exclusive ‘In Conversation’ with Dudley Edwards, a fellow artist and close friend of Paul McCartney’s who was actually in Abbey Road studios as The Beatles recorded Sgt Peppers Lonely Hearts Club Band.

This unique day will see events happening in sequence at the following Harrogate venues: 108 Fine Art, RedHouse Originals, North Bar and The Factory (Poliform).

Presented by Charm, 108 Fine Art, RedHouse Originals Gallery, The Factory at Poliform North and North Bar, the event will combine nostalgia, fun, beer, art and innovation.

Artists will include the Harrogate Symphony Orchestra, Dan Webster of The Birdman Rallies, top Leeds rock band The Strawberries, acclaimed singer-songwriter Nick Ellis, DJ Rory Hoy, beatnik poet Heath Common and leading improv pianist Paul Taylor.

Tickets are strictly limited to 100 and are available now at Harrogate Theatre.