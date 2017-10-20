Swan House Main Street, North Aberford - £850,000

A landmark former coaching inn has been beautifully refurbished and converted into an excellent five bedroom family residence of about 3,800 square feet, according to agents Renton and Parr. The property includes a 34ft 4in living/dining/kitchen, three bathrooms, two reception rooms, double garage and landscaped garden. It occupies an elevated position within the village conservation area. Contact Renton and Parr on 01937 582731.

The property includes a 34ft 4in living/dining/kitchen, three bathrooms, two reception rooms, double garage and landscaped garden.

It occupies an elevated position within the village conservation area.

For more information and to arrange a viewing, contact Renton and Parr on 01937 582731.