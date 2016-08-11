Surrealist exhibition launch tonight at Major Tom's in Harrogate

Collage and surrealism were made for each other and it’s an artistic style that a new name to Harrogate art lovers specialises in.

Presented by local Platform Open at Major's Tom Social on The Ginnel, Harrogate, In Dreams by Thomas James Butler is described as “an exhibition of analogue collages.”

Launched tonight, Thursday, the artist himself cites influences including Eduardo Paolozzi, Terry Gilliam and David Hockey.

Growing up with weekly trips to galleries and watching his father paint and sculpt, Butler went to art college initially before becoming disillusioned and settling into the world of horticulture.

Living now in the Vale of York, Butler likens his collages to his dreams.

He said: “Asking me to explain my work is like asking me to explain my dreams - I can’t. A dream is a handful of random images from the past and present thrown together in one surreal, fleeting moment.”