Sunlight starts bizarre fire at Bolton Abbey

Firefighters were called to one of Yorkshire's most popular historic attractions today when a curtain caught fire in bizarre circumstances.

Crews were sent to Bolton Abbey, near Skipton, after a curtain caught alight.

It is thought the small blaze was caused by sunlight reflecting from a mirror, which then set the curtain on fire.

The fire had already been extinguished by staff when firefighters arrived at the Grade II-listed Bolton Abbey Hall, which was originally the gatehouse for the 12th-century Augustinian priory.

The hall is a private residence and is not open to the public, unlike other parts of the estate grounds.