Successful pre-launch event for new Harrogate Film Festival

There's only three weeks to go and the full details of the exciting plans for the first Harrogate Film Festival have been unveiled at Harrogate Everyman cinema.

Last week’s pre-launch event for backers, sponsors and local filmmakers saw Harrogate Film Festival founder Adam Chandler, director of Harrogate-based Reel Film, unveil the full programme of films and events.

Among the movies at this brand new film weekend running from March 3-5 will be the following:

Academy Award-winning Gravity starring George Clooney and Sandra Bullock, which opens the festival at the Crown Hotel.

Horror classic Shaun of the Dead which will be screening in the Hales Bar.

Children’s favourite Toy Story which will be screened at Ashville College.

Night at the Musuem which will be shown at a special costume event inside Harrogate’s Royal Pump Room Museum.

But Adam Chandler said the festival was as much about exciting collaborations with local businesses and filmmakers as exciting movies and workshops held in a unique variety of Harrogate locations and venues.

In total, the first Harrogate Film Festival has 15 business sponsors with Raworths Solicitors and Everyman Cinema being the two main sponsors.

He said: “Harrogate Film Festival is a unique partnership between public, private and voluntary sectors.

“The festival would not be possible without our sponsors, from the creation of video from Reel Film, box office by Harrogate Theatres, social media managed by Bee Social Marketing and input from Harrogate Film Society.

“We are looking to go truly beyond the screen in giving film-makers a platform to showcase their work and learn from experts.”

One of the highlights of the inaugural Harrogate Film Festival will be it awards ceremony at the Crown Hotel on the closing evening.

Sponsored by Raworths Solicitors, the awards will see the winners of the festival’s International Filmmakers Competition announced after a series of public screenings of the best of more than 700 short films submitted from around the world.

The judging was carried out last week at a special screening at Raworths by a panel including Adam Chandler, Brian Madden and Henry Thompson of Harrogate Film Society, Graham Chalmers of the Harrogate Advertiser and Katrina McCluskie, Raworths’ marketing and business development manager.

Last week’s pre-launch event included tour of the Harrogate Everyman’s facilities led by Everyman’s Anna Coates and Chelsea Talbot.

They were also treated to a demonstration of the cinema’s stunning Dolby Atmos audio system.