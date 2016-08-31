Street food festival in Valley Gardens will be back

Would or wouldn’t it work? In the event, the UK’s first national Street Food Festival took place in Harrogate over the weekend and proved a big hit.

It was the latest successful event to take place in a summer of fun in the town centre supported by the town’s council.

Organised by Harrogate businesswoman Cathy McConaghy, The StrEat Food and Family Fun Festival ran for four days and attracted thousands of visitors to enjoy an exotic array of food and drinks from all over the world.

Hope are already high it will return next year.

Cathy said: “The festival was a huge successEveryone loved it, there were smiling faces all around.

“The reviews on Facebook show how much the event was loved.

“If we can rectify a few minor issues we will be back for another three years.”

Even the dreadfully wet weather on Saturday could not deter people from attending an event which appeared to strike a chord with current public taste in Harrogate and beyond.

“And I played to probably the most people I’ve ever played for! Was awesome! Can’t wait for next year!”

The weekend’s event was the latest successful public venture in Harrogate town centre.

Harrogate Borough Council leader Coun Richard Cooper said the council was keen to attract more of the same.

He said: “We want to show that Harrogate is a brilliant place to hold big events. We don’t just want a brilliant summer, we want a brilliant year.

“The more people come to our town and see how great it is with all its independent shops and cafes and beautiful locations, the more they will talk about it, and a virtuous circle will start happening.

As well as come of the UK’s best street food traders, the festival also offered street performers, live music, children’s activities, a vintage and an artisan market place.

Harrogate musician Jonathan Skinner of the rock band Omega Era, was one of the music performers at the festival.

He was so smitten by the event, he posted on Facebook: “Awesome day at the Harrogate Street Food Festival! Had some amazing Jamaican chicken, awesome waffles, lovely ice cream and a stunning pint!

Among the impressive number of traders, there were only a few from the Harrogate area who took part in the first StrEat Food & Family Fun Festival.

Lulabelles were there with their pretty 1959 Splitscreen Campervan serving and cake and freshly brewed Yorkshire Tea from a range of vintage teapots.

Independent microbrewery Harrogate Brewing Company also had a presence.

The mosy notable local name there was Wild restaurant.

Usually based just round the corner from Valley Gardens, this fine dining restaurant swapped its swish Swan Road home for a pair of rustic tee pees nestling among the trees.

For four days its inspirational chef Jim Key served up three meals a day, including an ‘experimental supper’ he created each night from whatever he foraged or the latest ingredients to have been delivered.

But Wild culinary superstar kept smiling throughout.

He said: “The idea was to create a totally unique and original dish each time.

“The whole thing went very well. Delivering the unexpected attracted a lot of people to sample what we can do at Wild.”