Steamtown to launch album at Harrogate indie bar

Forget Ed Sheeran, a Knaresborough acoustic duo are the real deal and they’re launching their new album with a special night tonight, Friday in a great Harrogate bar.

Armed with mainly a banjo, harmonica (though guitar, keyboards and suitcase drums also feature) Steamtown’s well-crafted set of original songs are totally contemporary but could pass for 1957 – or 47, even.

Consisting of Jeff Whiley and Elli Brodie, the duo first formed the band in February 2016 after having got to know each other through the Acoustic Club that runs every Tuesday at the Mitre in Knaresborough.

The album, which includes memorable numbers such as In These Woods, Dancing and Throw Me A Rope, at Limbo Studios in Otley.

Jeff said: “Our aim with the album was to reflect our live sound with Elli smiling and playing her banjo and harmonica while singing and stomping her feet and myself singing, picking the guitar like a bass player picking the banjo and kicking the suitcase.

“Our songs are mostly about love, drinking and trains and we’re influenced by American folk music - Bob Dylan, Neil Young, John Prime and Emmy Lou Harris.

“Despite the American influence we try to keep a British Yorkshire indie edge to our tunes.”

Steamtown will unveil their new album – Waiting at the Station - at Starlling Independent Beet & Coffee House on Oxford Street from 7pm.

Fans can expect that lonesome whistle to blow, to feel that Western swing in their bones, to enjoy authentic roots American music in the truest sense of the word.

Jeff and Elli are great supporters of the local music scene. Jeff said: “We both live with our families in Knaresborough and will often drop into Wetherspoons on the way home from a gig with our guitar and banjo cases. We try to travel light and use public transport to get to gigs as much as we can, mostly so we can enjoy a beer or two.

“The best thing about the local acoustic music scene is how many great people we get to see playing at acoustic nights, and how much the local musicians support each other.

“We’ve had great support from local musicians Martin Rose, Ade Payne, Rob Reynolds, and York band Mullholland and many others.”