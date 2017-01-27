Squeeze frontman to play Harrogate gig tonight

A Squeeze icon, a new purpose-built live venue and a new Whispering Bob’s Bar – tonight, Friday is certainly an important one for Harrogate rock and pop fans.

A Squeeze icon, a new purpose-built live venue and a new Whispering Bob’s Bar – tonight, Friday is certainly an important one for Harrogate rock and pop fans.

Hosted by music broadcasting legend Bob Harris himself, the Harrogate Advertiser will be there when Squeeze’s Chris Difford takes the stage at the revamped Warehouse Recording Company studios.

Based off Wetherby Road in Harrogate, the show is another sign that studio is a very serious musical proposition.

Launched last year by BBC Radio 2’s Bob Harris in conjunction with Harrogate musician/producer Dan Mizen, the ex-Old Grey Whistle Test presenter already records many of his Under the Apple Tree sessions there for his own YouTube channel.

The line-up from 7pm sharp for this ticket-only show is simply outstanding.

As well as Difford himself (and friends), there will be performances from hotly-tipped Dexeter, The Rob Vincent Band plus US/UK Americana duo Lewis & Leigh.