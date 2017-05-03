Sports cars to motor to hall

Sunday sees the return of Sports Cars in the Park to Newby Hall near Ripon.

This popular event has grown over the years and organisers say it is a firm favourite with 2016 seeing the biggest visitor numbers ever.

Sports Cars in the Park is a casual gathering of sports/super cars including McClaren, Aston Martin, TVR, Ferrari, Lamborghini, Renault, Lotus, Maserati, MX-5, Smart Roadsters, mini and hot hatches.

The event brings together large and small car clubs as well as individuals - the variety of the cars makes this a superb event for all car enthusiasts

Stuart Gill, Commercial Director said: “We are delighted to welcome Sports Cars in the Park back to Newby Hall, and this year looks to be the biggest yet! “We have enjoyed seeing this event grow from a small, casual gathering to a huge event attracting more than 5,000 car enthusiasts.

“This is a fantastic event for the whole family to come along to with some amazing vehicles on show.”

Gates open from 10am to 4pm, adults £11.50 and children £8.50. The admission price includes entry into the event and to the gardens. More at www.newbyhall.com